Union beat Red Bulls 3-0, spoiling Carnell's debut

Recommended Video:

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brenden Aaronson, Kacper Przybylko and Matthew Real scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Sunday night.

Bradley Carnell made his debut as New York's interim coach following Chris Armas's firing Friday. Carnell served as an assistant for the club since March 2017.

Aaronson scored his third goal of the season, connecting in the 36th minute. Przybylko scored in the 68th and Real sealed it 10 minutes later for Philadelphia (5-2-3).

Winless since the season opener March 1, New York (3-3-4) was shut out for the second straight game and has only four goals in its last nine matches.