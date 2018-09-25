Under leadership of new coach, New Milford boys soccer team comes together

With a new coach and a new system, the New Milford boys soccer team is coming together and appears primed for a strong season.

At 3-2 after five games, New Milford is in the running for a Southwest Conference tournament berth and is working hard to overcome injuries and a lack of experience.

“We are doing OK. We have many first year varsity players and only five seniors. We’re just now getting back starters who’ve been injured,” New Milford coach Lou Pereira said. “We are playing a 3-5-2 system which we are still perfecting. I have high hopes for this season. Hoping to peak at the right time.”

Pereira comes to New Milford as head coach after serving as an assistant under Greg LaCava last season. LaCava led the Green Wave to the 2016 SWC Final.

Pereira spent eight years at South Kent — one of the top prep schools in New England — before joining the Green Wave last season. He is looking to install a possession-style system with the Green Wave and there have been growing pains here and there.

“It’s been a great experience so far. I was fortunate to be on Coach LaCava’s staff last year where I learned a lot,” Pereira said. “I am also blessed to have as my assistants Pat Murphy and Peter Bayers both whom have coached at the high school and youth sports for many years.”

Pereira said his three captains, Luke Chastain, Sean Murphy and Sam Bayers, have played a central role in the team’s success to date and will be key for the rest of the season.

“Not only are they great players, they are great leaders,” Pereira said.

New Milford opened the season with wins over Stratford (4-1) and Bunnell (4-0) before a loss to Weston. The Green Wave pounded Kolbe Cathedral, 7-0, before a tough 2-0 loss at Newtown on Saturday.

The Green Wave traveled to Immaculate Thursday and are back in action on Saturday for a rematch with Newtown at home.