FG FT Reb
SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dixon 27 4-9 2-3 0-1 1 1 10
Paredes 30 5-9 0-0 1-7 0 0 14
Licon 30 6-12 0-0 1-7 3 2 13
Minix 15 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 6
Lopez 24 1-2 0-0 1-6 4 2 2
Boone 23 5-9 0-0 0-1 0 1 13
Kerley 19 1-7 1-2 0-4 0 3 3
Kelsey 11 1-3 0-0 1-2 3 1 2
C.Perkins 10 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 2 2
Martinez 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Edwards 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
J.Perkins 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sanchez 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Spears 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-59 3-5 4-28 12 15 65

Percentages: FG .441, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Paredes 4-6, Boone 3-7, Minix 2-2, Licon 1-4, C.Perkins 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Kerley 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Boone).

Turnovers: 16 (Dixon 3, Lopez 3, Paredes 3, Kerley 2, C.Perkins, Licon, Martinez, Minix, Sanchez).

Steals: 6 (Licon 2, Paredes 2, Dixon, Lopez).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UTEP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Verhoeven 18 0-2 0-0 4-7 2 1 0
Williams 35 13-19 0-0 3-13 1 2 26
Boum 39 8-15 13-13 1-5 11 1 34
Kennedy 36 4-10 0-0 0-3 3 1 9
Vulikic 28 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Hess 16 1-6 0-0 1-3 3 0 3
Sjolund 16 2-7 0-0 0-0 1 0 6
Odigie 9 1-2 0-0 0-5 0 1 2
Clardy 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Dekoninck 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Onyema 1 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Totals 200 31-65 13-13 9-36 23 7 84

Percentages: FG .477, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Boum 5-8, Sjolund 2-7, Kennedy 1-2, Hess 1-5, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Boum, Dekoninck).

Turnovers: 12 (Williams 3, Boum 2, Kennedy 2, Odigie 2, Verhoeven 2, Vulikic).

Steals: 9 (Boum 4, Verhoeven 4, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sul Ross State University 37 28 65
UTEP 35 49 84

.