UTEP 84, SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dixon
|27
|4-9
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|10
|Paredes
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|0
|14
|Licon
|30
|6-12
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|2
|13
|Minix
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|Lopez
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|2
|2
|Boone
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|13
|Kerley
|19
|1-7
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|3
|Kelsey
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|2
|C.Perkins
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Martinez
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Perkins
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spears
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|3-5
|4-28
|12
|15
|65
Percentages: FG .441, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Paredes 4-6, Boone 3-7, Minix 2-2, Licon 1-4, C.Perkins 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Kerley 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Boone).
Turnovers: 16 (Dixon 3, Lopez 3, Paredes 3, Kerley 2, C.Perkins, Licon, Martinez, Minix, Sanchez).
Steals: 6 (Licon 2, Paredes 2, Dixon, Lopez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTEP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Verhoeven
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|1
|0
|Williams
|35
|13-19
|0-0
|3-13
|1
|2
|26
|Boum
|39
|8-15
|13-13
|1-5
|11
|1
|34
|Kennedy
|36
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|9
|Vulikic
|28
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Hess
|16
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|3
|Sjolund
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Odigie
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|2
|Clardy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Dekoninck
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Onyema
|1
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|13-13
|9-36
|23
|7
|84
Percentages: FG .477, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Boum 5-8, Sjolund 2-7, Kennedy 1-2, Hess 1-5, Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Boum, Dekoninck).
Turnovers: 12 (Williams 3, Boum 2, Kennedy 2, Odigie 2, Verhoeven 2, Vulikic).
Steals: 9 (Boum 4, Verhoeven 4, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sul Ross State University
|37
|28
|—
|65
|UTEP
|35
|49
|—
|84
