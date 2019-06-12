USC welcomes back WR McCoy, lands Florida CB Steele

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Bru McCoy and cornerback Chris Steele have officially joined Southern California's football program, apparently wrapping up two recruiting sagas back where they began.

USC coach Clay Helton on Tuesday confirmed the arrivals of local products McCoy and Steele, two of the nation's top prospects at their positions.

McCoy signed with USC and enrolled in January before abruptly transferring to Texas. He played spring ball with the Longhorns, but struggled with homesickness and decided in recent weeks to return to the Trojans.

Steele committed to USC last year, but signed with Florida. After enrolling in Gainesville for a semester, he left the program and committed to Oregon, but ultimately decided to join the Trojans after all.

___

