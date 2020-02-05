US teenager Reyna nets 1st Dortmund goal in German Cup loss

Recommended Video:

American teenager Gio Reyna scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund in style on Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss at Werder Bremen in the German Cup.

The 17-year-old, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, entered in the 66th minute with Dortmund trailing 3-1 in the round-of-16 game.

He scored 12 minutes later after receiving a short pass from Julian Brandt about 10 yards outside the penalty area. Reyna played the ball from his left foot to his right and back to dribble between Yuya Osako and Leonardo Bittencourt, then played it back to his right as he cut past Davy Klaassen.

Reyna poked the ball toward the center of the field with his right foot to create space and curled a right-footed shot around Milos Veljkovic and into the upper far corner of the net. Goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka was so beaten he did not even leap.

A member of the U.S. team at last year's Under-17 World Cup, Reyna made senior team debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18 at Ausgberg and at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days, became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga. Christian Pulisic was 17 years, 4 months, 12 days old when he made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund on Jan. 30, 2016.

Claudio Reyna scored eight goals in 112 appearances for the U.S. from 1994 to 2006, appearing in three World Cups, and played in Germany for Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg. He quit as sporting director of Major League Soccer's New York City team in November to take a similar role with the Austin expansion club that starts play in 2021.

Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, middle, moves the ball against Werder's Marco Friedl, left, and Niklas Moisander, right, during a soccer game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Bremen, Germany. (David Hecker/dpa via AP) Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, middle, moves the ball against Werder's Marco Friedl, left, and Niklas Moisander, right, during a soccer game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Bremen, Germany. (David Hecker/dpa via AP) Photo: David Hecker, AP Photo: David Hecker, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US teenager Reyna nets 1st Dortmund goal in German Cup loss 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Gio Reyna's mother, Danielle Egan Reyna, scored one goal in six appearances for the U.S. in 2003.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports