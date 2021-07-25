US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 11:27 a.m.
1 of14 United States' forward Kevin Durant (7) and France's Evan Fournier, right, fight for control of the ball during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP
2 of14 United States' Keldon Johnson (4) drives around France's Vincent Poirier during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP
4 of14 France's Vincent Poirier tries to block a shot by United States' Jrue Holiday (12) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP
5 of14 United States' forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around France's Evan Fournier (10) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP
7 of14 United States' Jayson Tatum (10) is fueled by France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP
8 of14 United States' Jrue Holiday, left, fights for a loose ball with France's Thomas Heurtel during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP
10 of14 France's Rudy Gobert drives past United States' Draymond Green, left, during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP
11 of14 United States' guard Devin Booker, center, falls as he is fouled by France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP
13 of14 France's Evan Fournier (10) drives to the basket past the United States' Bam Adebayo, right, during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. France won 83-76. Charlie Neibergall/AP
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — For the first time since 2004, the U.S. men’s basketball team has lost in the Olympics. And the Americans’ quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal is already in serious trouble.
France — the team that knocked the Americans out of contention in the Basketball World Cup two years ago — dealt the U.S. a major blow once again. Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left put France ahead to stay in what became a 83-76 win over the Americans on Sunday in the opening game for both teams at the Tokyo Olympics.