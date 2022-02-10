US Soccer responds to players' dismay over misconduct claims

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said Thursday she shares the concerns of national team players who expressed dismay over the federation's handling of complaints against former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames.
Christen Press, Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among the players who wrote a letter to Cone and former federation president Carlos Cordeiro on Wednesday following a report in The Washington Post that detailed allegations of misconduct stretching back to when Dames was a youth coach.