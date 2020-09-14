US OPEN '20: A quiz covering more than a century of US Opens

How well do you know the U.S. Open? Try this quiz:

1. Phil Mickelson was one of two players who made double bogey on the final hole at Winged Foot in the 2006 U.S. Open and lost by one shot. Who was the other?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Colin Montgomerie

c.) Jim Furyk

2. Which player had to make a 12-foot par putt on the last hole at Winged Foot to force a U.S. Open playoff and then won by 23 shots?

a.) Fuzzy Zoeller

b.) Billy Casper

c.) Bobby Jones

3. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Gary Player

4. Name the last player to win the U.S. Open on his first attempt?

a.) Francis Ouimet

b.) Jerry Pate

c.) Jack Fleck

5. Who holds the U.S. Open mark for the lowest 72-hole score?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) Jack Nicklaus

6. Who is the youngest U.S. Open champion?

a.) Jordan Spieth

b.) Gene Sarazen

c.) John McDermott

7. Name the only player to lose in a playoff three times at the U.S. Open?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Byron Nelson

c.) Arnold Palmer

8. New York has hosted more U.S. Opens than any other state. Where was the first one?

a.) Winged Foot

b.) Shinnecock Hills

c.) Garden City Golf Club

9. Who was the first player to post all four rounds in the 60s at a U.S. Open?

a.) Lee Trevino

b.) Hale Irwin

c.) Curtis Strange

10. Name the oldest U.S. Open champion

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Julius Boros

c.) Hale Irwin

11. Who has the most majors without ever having won a U.S. Open?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Nick Faldo

12. In the three U.S. Opens won by Tiger Woods, only other player finished under par. Name him.

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Ernie Els

c.) Rocco Mediate

13. What is the name of the U.S. Open trophy?

a.) Havemayer Cup

b.) William C. Campbell Trophy

c.) U.S. Open trophy

14. Who is the only player to finish under par in three consecutive U.S. Opens

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Curtis Strange

c.) Tom Watson

15. This player set a U.S. Open record by making a 19 on one hole. Name the player and the course.

a.) John Daly at Pebble Beach

b.) John Daly at Pinehurst No. 2

c.) Ray Ainsley at No. 16 at Cherry Hills

16. Who was the last U.S. Open champion to never break par in any of the four rounds?

a.) Angel Cabrera

b.) Geoff Ogilvy

c.) Hale Irwin

17. In the last 100 years, only one player has won the U.S. Open twice on the same course. Who was it?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Andy North

c.) Ben Hogan

18. Who was the last amateur to win the U.S. Open?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Johnny Goodman

c.) Ken Venturi

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. c

4. a

5. b

6. c

7. c

8. b

9. a

10. c

11. b

12. c

13. c

14. b

15. c

16. b

17. a

18. b