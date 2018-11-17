UNLV rolls to 2nd straight win, runs past Oakland 74-61

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shakur Juiston scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UNLV won its second straight game, building a big first-half lead to beat Oakland, 74-61 on Friday night.

The Runnin' Rebels got their first win of the season Tuesday, when they beat UC Riverside. UNLV plays seven straight home games to open the season and does not play on the road until Dec. 8 at Illinois.

Xavier Hill-Mais hit a jumper and a trey to get Oakland out to a 5-0 lead, but Juiston hit two free throws and dunked to spark a 14-0 UNLV run to take control of the contest. Juiston hit back-to-back jumpers to push the lead to 24-7 with 7:27 left in the first half and the Rebels took a 42-28 lead into intermission.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong contributed 12 points and Amauri Hardy added another dozen off the bench for UNLV. The Rebels hit 31 of 59 from the field (52.5 percent), including 4 of 15 from distance.

Hill-Mais was 11 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 4 from deep, to lead Oakland with 29 points.