UNC ends Virginia Tech's six-game winning streak, 65-57

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 21 points with seven assists and North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to snap the Hokies' six-game winning streak.

Armando Bacot had 15 rebounds and scored all 12 of his points in the second half for his 20th double-double this season and also blocked five shots. Brady Manek added 14 points and RJ Davis had 10 for North Carolina (19-8, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat the Hokies by 10 on Jan. 24 and have four straight wins over Virginia Tech.