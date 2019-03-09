UMBC beats Albany 62-54 in America East quarterfinals

BALTIMORE (AP) — K.J. Jackson registered 11 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Albany 62-54 in the America East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Arkel Lamar had 11 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (20-12). Jose Placer added 10 points. Joe Sherburne had eight rebounds for the home team.

Malachi De Sousa had 15 points for the Great Danes (12-20). Ahmad Clark added 12 points.

