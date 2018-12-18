UIC builds early lead, cruises past Incarnate Word 63-57

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Diggins scored 15 points and Illinois-Chicago beat Incarnate Word 63-57 on Monday night.

The Flames had a double-digit lead for most of the second half, and Marcus Ottey's 3-pointer made it 58-48 with about six minutes to play. The Cardinals pulled to 58-52 with 5:27 remaining, but didn't score again until Dwight Murray Jr.'s jumper with 26 seconds left.

UIC (5-7) snapped a two-game skid that included an 84-72 loss at Colorado and a 20-point loss at DePaul. Incarnate Word (5-7) has lost five of its last six games.

Diggins made 4 of 6 field goals and all seven of his free-throw attempts. Ottey and Tarkus Ferguson added 12 points apiece for the Flames, who took the lead for good midway through the first half.

Charles Brown III scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting to lead Incarnate Word. Murray chipped in 13 points and Morgan Taylor had 11.