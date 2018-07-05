UFC champ Max Holloway out of big fight with concussion woes

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Max Holloway, left, punches Jose Aldo, of Brazil, during the third round of a UFC 218 featherweight mixed martial arts bout in Detroit. UFC featherweight champion Holloway's representatives say he is dropping out of his title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 this weekend due to apparent concussion symptoms. Holloway's management team announced the decision in a statement issued Wednesday night, July 4, 2018, three days before the bout.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Featherweight champion Max Holloway has been pulled from his title fight against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 due to symptoms of an apparent concussion.

The UFC confirmed the decision Thursday, one day after Holloway's management team said he wouldn't fight Saturday at the UFC's biggest show of the summer.

Holloway made two trips to the emergency room this week after his coaches and management noticed he was acting unusually.

Ortega won't fight a replacement opponent at UFC 226. The unbeaten challenger is likely to wait for a title shot at Holloway later this year.

Mike Perry's bout with Paul Felder has been elevated to the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 226 show.

Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will replace Holloway and Ortega as the event's penultimate bout.