UConn rowing alumni trying to save program through Title IX

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A group of 23 rowing alumni at the University of Connecticut have filed a civil rights complaint over the decision to eliminate the women's team as part of budget cuts in the school's athletic department.
UConn s aid last June that it wants to reduce its athletic deficit by about $10 million a year, cutting the need for a subsidy to the Division of Athletics by 25% over the next three years. As part of that, the school decided to cut women’s rowing, men’s swimming and diving, men’s cross-country, and men’s tennis at the end of this school year.