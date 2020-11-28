Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HARTFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marks 38 2-4 9-11 1-9 0 1 14
Webley 33 1-2 0-1 3-6 2 1 2
Carter 28 1-12 0-0 0-2 1 3 2
Flowers 30 8-18 6-8 3-7 1 3 24
Williams 19 1-5 0-0 1-2 0 5 2
Dunne 18 2-4 3-3 1-2 0 1 8
Henry 18 1-5 3-4 0-1 0 1 5
Mitchell 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Dombek 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-50 21-27 9-31 4 15 57

Percentages: FG .320, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Flowers 2-7, Dunne 1-2, Marks 1-2, Williams 0-1, Carter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Webley 6, Flowers 5, Henry 2, Dombek, Mitchell).

Steals: 8 (Flowers 3, Carter 2, Henry, Marks, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UCONN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Polley 15 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 4 0
Whaley 29 5-10 0-0 3-10 4 1 10
Bouknight 32 7-15 2-3 3-4 0 5 18
Cole 22 4-7 0-0 0-2 1 4 10
Gaffney 35 4-10 6-8 1-2 2 3 15
Martin 25 3-4 0-2 5-10 3 1 6
Adams 24 1-7 0-0 1-4 1 3 2
Sanogo 11 4-7 0-1 1-2 0 0 8
Jackson 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Totals 200 28-63 8-14 15-36 12 24 69

Percentages: FG .444, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cole 2-4, Bouknight 2-7, Gaffney 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Adams 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Whaley 5, Gaffney 2, Jackson, Polley).

Turnovers: 12 (Adams 2, Bouknight 2, Cole 2, Sanogo 2, Whaley 2, Martin, Polley).

Steals: 7 (Gaffney 2, Adams, Bouknight, Cole, Sanogo, Whaley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hartford 26 31 57
UConn 38 31 69

.