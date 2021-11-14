UCLA rallies in second half for 44-20 victory over Colorado

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet had three rushing touchdowns for the second time this season, Dorian Thompson-Robinson racked up 356 yards of total offense and UCLA became bowl eligible for the first time in four years with a 44-20 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.

Charbonnet had all of his scores in the second half as the Bruins rallied from a 20-7 second-quarter deficit with 37 straight points. UCLA (6-4, 4-3) is the fifth team from the Pac-12 to become bowl eligible. It is also the first time they will play in a bowl in Chip Kelly's four-year tenure.