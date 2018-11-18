UCF, Western Kentucky meet for Myrtle Beach championship

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — UCF and Western Kentucky will play for the championship on the final day of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The tournament resumes Sunday with four games after a one-day break. The last game features UCF and Western Kentucky after the teams' semifinal wins Friday.

Wake Forest and Valparaiso meet in the fifth-place game to start the day, followed by Cal State Fullerton and Monmouth playing for seventh. West Virginia and St. Joseph's will meet in the third-place game.

