UC SANTA BARBARA 69, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markusson
|17
|1-3
|0-2
|3-3
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson
|28
|2-8
|0-2
|0-1
|4
|3
|4
|Quintana
|33
|0-6
|3-5
|1-2
|1
|5
|3
|Douglas
|31
|1-5
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|1
|4
|Scott
|38
|10-23
|11-13
|8-12
|0
|2
|31
|Leaupepe
|23
|4-8
|5-7
|5-11
|0
|3
|14
|Jackson
|16
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Alipiev
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-59
|21-31
|19-40
|7
|16
|58
Percentages: FG .305, FT .677.
3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Leaupepe 1-2, Alipiev 0-1, Douglas 0-1, Scott 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Quintana 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Douglas).
Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 3, Douglas 3, Leaupepe 3, Scott 2, Alipiev, Jackson, Markusson).
Steals: 3 (Jackson 2, Quintana).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Norris
|33
|4-5
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|10
|Sow
|20
|4-8
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|5
|12
|Cyrus
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|5
|McLaughlin
|37
|5-13
|6-6
|0-4
|5
|1
|19
|Ramsey
|31
|2-6
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Sanni
|21
|4-8
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|11
|Idehen
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|0
|Pierre-Louis
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|4
|Barnes
|7
|1-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|14-18
|5-25
|16
|25
|69
Percentages: FG .480, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (McLaughlin 3-7, Norris 2-2, Cyrus 1-2, Sanni 1-3, Sow 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Norris 4, Idehen 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Sow 3, McLaughlin 2, Idehen, Norris, Pierre-Louis, Ramsey).
Steals: 6 (Norris 2, Ramsey 2, McLaughlin, Sanni).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Marymount
|24
|34
|—
|58
|UC Santa Barbara
|34
|35
|—
|69
