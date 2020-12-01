UC Riverside takes down Pac-12's Washington 57-42

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jock Perry scored 21 points, Arinze Chidom had eight points and 12 rebounds and UC Riverside beat Washington 57-42 on Tuesday.

UC Riverside led by as many as 13 points in the second haft, but Washington cut it to 44-38 with 9:03 remaining. That would be Washington's final basket as the Huskies missed their final 12 shots down the stretch.

Washington, which last led at 3-2, finished 16 of 52 (29.6%) from the field and was outrebounded 49-33 by the Highlanders of the Big West Conference.

Zion Pullin added nine rebounds and nine assists for UC Riverside (1-1). Perry was 9 of 15 from the field and Chidom 4 for 13.

Perry had 14 points in the first half on 7-of-10 shooting and Pullin had four points, six rebounds and seven assists as UC Riverside led 29-22 after forcing nine turnovers and not allowing an offensive rebound.

Quade Green scored 18 points for Washington (0-2), which returned just 35% of its scoring from last season and was picked by the media to finish ninth in the Pac-12. Hameir Wright had seven points, six rebounds and four steals, but he was just 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

It was a last-minute addition to the schedule for both teams. Washington lost to No. 2 Baylor on Sunday, and opted to stay in Las Vegas before its scheduled Pac-12 opener on Thursday at Utah. UC Riverside's scheduled game against Fresno State on Monday was canceled do to a positive COVID-19 test within the Bulldogs program.

