UC Davis 70, Idaho St. 61
Hogland 2-4 0-0 4, Koehler 2-5 1-1 6, Manjon 10-20 2-2 23, Pepper 5-10 2-2 13, Squire 1-3 6-7 8, Ba 1-2 0-0 3, Fuller 5-8 0-0 12, McGill 0-2 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-54 12-14 70.
Parker 4-8 1-3 9, Porter 6-13 2-4 14, Cool 7-16 0-0 18, Ford 4-11 3-5 12, Smellie 1-4 0-0 3, Carr 0-1 0-0 0, Sorensen 1-2 0-0 3, Visentin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 6-12 61.
Halftime_Idaho St. 30-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-18 (Fuller 2-4, Ba 1-2, Pepper 1-3, Koehler 1-4, Manjon 1-4, McGill 0-1), Idaho St. 7-23 (Cool 4-10, Sorensen 1-2, Ford 1-4, Smellie 1-4, Visentin 0-1, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_Fuller. Rebounds_UC Davis 25 (Koehler, Pepper 6), Idaho St. 35 (Porter 10). Assists_UC Davis 16 (Manjon, Squire 3), Idaho St. 13 (Ford 4). Total Fouls_UC Davis 17, Idaho St. 17.