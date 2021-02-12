Tyler Herro out of virus protocols, cleared to play for Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro was cleared Friday to resume basketball activities with the Miami Heat after missing one game while dealing with the NBA’s health and safety coronavirus protocols.
The second-year guard was flagged after a test result Thursday, then cleared after returning subsequent negative tests. Herro was not permitted to play in Miami’s win over Houston on Thursday night while the matter was sorted out. He then was able to join the team for its flight to Salt Lake City after the game.