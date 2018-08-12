Tyler Austin homers as Twins beat Tigers 4-3





Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, front left, is caught in a rundown by Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Detroit. Minnesota Twins designated hitter Tyler Austin, left, approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run that also scored Miguel Sano (22) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Austin hit a two-run homer in his Minnesota debut, helping the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Austin was acquired in the July 30 trade that sent Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees. He was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Kyle Gibson pitched seven effective innings as Minnesota improved to 2-4 on its seven-game trip. Gibson (6-9) allowed one run and seven hits, struck out four and walked two.

Detroit lost for the seventh time in eight games. Francisco Liriano (3-7) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.