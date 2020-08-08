Two employees of Tokyo Olympic organizers positive for COVID

Recommended Video:

TOKYO (AP) — Two employees of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

That brings to three the number of employees of the committee who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Organizers said a man and a woman had tested positive but gave few details. They said the man was in his 20s and the woman in her 30s, and that both were now working from home rather than at the headquarters located near Tokyo Bay.

Many of the organizing committee's employees have been working remotely though some have returned to office work in the last few months.

The organizing committee has a staff of 3,500.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been put back to July 23, 2021 due to the pandemic. The original closing ceremony was to have been Sunday, Aug. 9.

Japan has reported just over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. Like the country, Tokyo has been largely spared, though new cases have been rising for the last few weeks with officials urging people not to travel and to stay away from bars and restaurants.

—-

Tugboats move a symbol installed for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on a barge from its usual spot off the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The five Olympic rings floating on a barge in Tokyo Bay were removed on Thursday for what is being called “maintenance,” and officials says they will return to greet next year's Games. The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and are to open on July 23, 2021. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24. less Tugboats move a symbol installed for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on a barge from its usual spot off the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The five Olympic rings floating on a ... more Photo: Hiro Komae, AP Photo: Hiro Komae, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Two employees of Tokyo Olympic organizers positive for COVID 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports