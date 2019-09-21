Twins top Royals 4-3, move closer to AL Central title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Randy Dobnak pitched 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Friday night.

Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games to maintain its four-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. It reduced its magic number to clinch the division title to five with eight games to play.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double for the Twins, and Miguel Sanó had a run-scoring triple.

Kansas City has dropped seven of eight to fall to 56-99. It is one defeat away from its second consecutive 100-loss season and No. 6 in franchise history.

The Royals could give the majors four 100-loss teams in a single season for only the second time.

Dobnak (1-1) surrendered one run and three hits in his fourth start and eighth major league appearance overall. He has surrendered two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings over his past two outings.

Trevor May struck out the side in his second save of the season.

Eric Skoglund (0-2) gave up two runs and three hits in four innings for Kansas City.

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly, and Sanó tripled home Jorge Polanco.

Kansas City got one back on Alex Gordon's RBI double in the sixth, but Gonzalez responded with his two-run double in the bottom half.

