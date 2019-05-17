Twins put slugger Nelson Cruz on 10-day injured list

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz tips his cap to fans at the end of the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Seattle. Cruz played several seasons in Seattle. The Twins won 11-6.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist that was showing improvement but not enough to avoid sidelining the slugger.

The move Friday was retroactive to last Tuesday. The expectation is Cruz should be ready to go when the 10 days expire and he's likely to rejoin the lineup May 24 when Minnesota returns home to host the Chicago White Sox.

Cruz had missed four straight games due to the wrist strain and said the time of the year was a major factor. Rather than trying to play through the injury, Cruz and the Twins decided resting the wrist now would be the best move. Cruz said if it was later in the season, he would play through it.

Minnesota recalled Luis Arraez from Triple-A Rochester. Arraez was recently promoted to Triple-A and had hit .342 at Double-A Pensacola.

