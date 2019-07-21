https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Twins-7-Athletics-6-14112294.php
Twins 7, Athletics 6
|Oakland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler cf
|6
|2
|3
|4
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Profar 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adranza 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Pinder ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Cstro c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hrrmann ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Barreto pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|Oakland
|000
|021
|120—6
|Minnesota
|130
|010
|002—7
E_Laureano (5). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Minnesota 13. 2B_M.Chapman (26), Grossman (17), Herrmann (2), Kepler (23), J.Polanco (27), Adrianza (3). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Phegley (10), Kepler (24). SB_Semien (6). SF_Pinder (3), Phegley (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|Wang
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Trivino
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soria H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks L,4-1 BS,2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Pineda
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|5
|8
|R.Harper H,8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May BS,2
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Littell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K.Stewart W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_R.Harper, May.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_4:02. A_34,070 (38,649).
