Twins 11, Mariners 6
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Vglbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|C.Cron dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Do.Sntn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Cstro c
|5
|2
|1
|2
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|10
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Minnesota
|002
|700
|011—11
|Seattle
|001
|020
|030—
|6
E_Encarnacion (1), M.Smith (3), J.Polanco (6). LOB_Minnesota 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Sano 2 (2), Haniger (13). HR_Kepler (9), C.Cron (10), J.Castro (7), Buxton (3), Vogelbach (12), Healy (7), J.Crawford (1), M.Smith (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Pineda W,3-3
|7
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Duffey
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Swanson L,1-5
|3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|3
|Markel
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Sadzeck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swarzak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosscup
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wright
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
E.Swanson pitched to 6 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Markel (Kepler), by Pineda (Santana). WP_Rosscup.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:03. A_16,397 (47,943).
