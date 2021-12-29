Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellarmine Prep 58, Grossmont, Calif. 40 Sandpoint, Idaho 73, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 68 Skyridge, Utah 73, Tumwater 61 Cactus Jam= Silverton, Ore. 49, Blanchet 39 Les Schwab Invitational= Canby, Ore. 65, Evergreen (Seattle) 61 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Everett vs. West Seattle, ccd. Fort Vancouver vs. Reynolds, Ore., ccd. Jackson vs. Inglemoor, ccd. Meadowdale vs. Ferndale, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/