EAST

Baruch 61, Brockport 49

Holy Cross 69, Albany (NY) 65, OT

NJIT 71, Wagner 60

Penn St.-Brandywine 89, Bryn Athyn 71

Quinnipiac 69, New Hampshire 63

Scranton 84, Widener 74

St. John's 87, VCU 86, OT

UConn 91, Cornell 74

Utica 94, NYU-Poly 83

SOUTH

Barton 88, Elizabeth City St. 64

Belmont 104, Trevecca Nazarene 50

Bethel (Tenn.) 103, Brescia 82

Clemson 64, Georgia 49

Coastal Carolina 88, Methodist 57

Creighton 93, Georgia St. 68

Duke 78, Auburn 72

ETSU 77, Sam Houston St. 63

George Mason 78, NC Central 63

Georgetown (Ky.) 97, Indiana-Southeast 78

Grambling St. 99, Champion Christian 58

Guilford 75, Averett 56

Jacksonville St. 84, W. Carolina 53

Kentucky St. 77, Cedarville 69

Lane 83, Christian Brothers 79

Lincoln Memorial 108, Paine 55

Louisiana Tech 87, Tougaloo 68

MVSU 69, SE Louisiana 59

McNeese St. 74, Mobile 60

Mercer 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Midway 95, Welch 66

Mississippi 75, Nicholls 55

Morgan St. 75, Navy 51

NC State 85, St. Peter's 57

Norfolk St. 97, Regent 57

North Alabama 80, Martin Methodist 68

North Florida 64, Southern Miss. 48

Omaha 76, Bethune-Cookman 56

Radford 81, William & Mary 72

Tenn. Wesleyan 95, Point (Ga.) 86

The Citadel 91, James Madison 82

Toledo 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 64

UC Irvine 67, Tulane 55

VMI 106, Kentucky Christian 80

MIDWEST

Albion 112, Heidelberg 61

Beloit 58, Marian (Wis.) 46

Cardinal Stritch 94, Trinity Christian 66

Cornerstone 74, Aquinas 57

Detroit 82, Bowling Green 67

Hamline 80, North Central (Minn.) 53

Hillsdale 53, Wis.-Parkside 44

Hope 84, Ohio Northern 77

Illinois St. 73, Akron 68

Indiana 78, Texas-Arlington 64

Iowa St. 84, Illinois 68

Kent St. 104, Savannah St. 84

Loyola (Md.) 75, Hampton 66

Mayville St. 86, Minn.-Morris 64

Michigan-Dearborn 76, Northwestern Ohio 56

Milwaukee 92, LIU Brooklyn 87

North Dakota 89, Concordia (Neb.) 56

Notre Dame 67, Duquesne 56

Ohio St. 68, Samford 50

Purdue Fort Wayne 72, SC State 68

S. Dakota St. 99, UTSA 79

Southern Cal 99, Missouri St. 80

St. Francis (Ind.) 82, Spring Arbor 67

St. John's (Minn.) 84, Wis.-La Crosse 79

St. Thomas (Minn.) 98, St. Scholastica 72

Viterbo 84, Northwestern (Wis.) 75

Wis. Lutheran 87, Martin Luther 58

Wis.-Oshkosh 93, Edgewood 79

SOUTHWEST

Bradley 75, SMU 62

Lipscomb 73, TCU 64

North Texas 74, Maine 63, OT

FAR WEST

Boise St. 72, St. Bonaventure 52

Colorado St. 82, Florida Gulf Coast 74

San Diego St. 79, Xavier 74

Temple 76, California 59