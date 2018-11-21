Tuesday's College Basketball
EAST
Baruch 61, Brockport 49
Holy Cross 69, Albany (NY) 65, OT
NJIT 71, Wagner 60
Penn St.-Brandywine 89, Bryn Athyn 71
Quinnipiac 69, New Hampshire 63
Scranton 84, Widener 74
St. John's 87, VCU 86, OT
UConn 91, Cornell 74
Utica 94, NYU-Poly 83
SOUTH
Barton 88, Elizabeth City St. 64
Belmont 104, Trevecca Nazarene 50
Bethel (Tenn.) 103, Brescia 82
Clemson 64, Georgia 49
Coastal Carolina 88, Methodist 57
Creighton 93, Georgia St. 68
Duke 78, Auburn 72
ETSU 77, Sam Houston St. 63
George Mason 78, NC Central 63
Georgetown (Ky.) 97, Indiana-Southeast 78
Grambling St. 99, Champion Christian 58
Guilford 75, Averett 56
Jacksonville St. 84, W. Carolina 53
Kentucky St. 77, Cedarville 69
Lane 83, Christian Brothers 79
Lincoln Memorial 108, Paine 55
Louisiana Tech 87, Tougaloo 68
MVSU 69, SE Louisiana 59
McNeese St. 74, Mobile 60
Mercer 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 42
Midway 95, Welch 66
Mississippi 75, Nicholls 55
Morgan St. 75, Navy 51
NC State 85, St. Peter's 57
Norfolk St. 97, Regent 57
North Alabama 80, Martin Methodist 68
North Florida 64, Southern Miss. 48
Omaha 76, Bethune-Cookman 56
Radford 81, William & Mary 72
Tenn. Wesleyan 95, Point (Ga.) 86
The Citadel 91, James Madison 82
Toledo 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 64
UC Irvine 67, Tulane 55
VMI 106, Kentucky Christian 80
MIDWEST
Albion 112, Heidelberg 61
Beloit 58, Marian (Wis.) 46
Cardinal Stritch 94, Trinity Christian 66
Cornerstone 74, Aquinas 57
Detroit 82, Bowling Green 67
Hamline 80, North Central (Minn.) 53
Hillsdale 53, Wis.-Parkside 44
Hope 84, Ohio Northern 77
Illinois St. 73, Akron 68
Indiana 78, Texas-Arlington 64
Iowa St. 84, Illinois 68
Kent St. 104, Savannah St. 84
Loyola (Md.) 75, Hampton 66
Mayville St. 86, Minn.-Morris 64
Michigan-Dearborn 76, Northwestern Ohio 56
Milwaukee 92, LIU Brooklyn 87
North Dakota 89, Concordia (Neb.) 56
Notre Dame 67, Duquesne 56
Ohio St. 68, Samford 50
Purdue Fort Wayne 72, SC State 68
S. Dakota St. 99, UTSA 79
Southern Cal 99, Missouri St. 80
St. Francis (Ind.) 82, Spring Arbor 67
St. John's (Minn.) 84, Wis.-La Crosse 79
St. Thomas (Minn.) 98, St. Scholastica 72
Viterbo 84, Northwestern (Wis.) 75
Wis. Lutheran 87, Martin Luther 58
Wis.-Oshkosh 93, Edgewood 79
SOUTHWEST
Bradley 75, SMU 62
Lipscomb 73, TCU 64
North Texas 74, Maine 63, OT
FAR WEST
Boise St. 72, St. Bonaventure 52
Colorado St. 82, Florida Gulf Coast 74
San Diego St. 79, Xavier 74
Temple 76, California 59