ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker had three hits and a career-high four RBIs, and the Houston Astros started a 10-game road trip with a 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The Astros got a season-high 12 hits during the 4-hour, 21-minute game, which is the longest nine-inning contest in Angels Stadium history.

Tucker, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, is getting a chance to be a regular in the lineup with Yordan Álvarez out due to an undisclosed injury. Tucker put Houston on the board with a two-run double in the second. With the Astros leading 6-4 in the seventh, he put the game away with a two-run single to right.

Lance McCullers Jr., who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, made his first road start in nearly two years. The right-hander struggled a bit with command in his four innings and wasn't able to retire the side once. He allowed four runs and six hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Brandon Bielak (2-0) came in after McCullers and pitched two scoreless innings. Five Astros pitchers issued 12 walks, but Los Angeles left 12 on base and were 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

Houston snapped a two-game losing streak after beginning the season 3-1.

Brian Goodwin had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Angels, who have dropped three straight and five of their last six. Goodwin's RBI triple to right in the eighth brought the Angels within 8-6. They had runners on the corner with one out before Shohei Ohtani ground into an inning-ending double play.

Matt Andriese.(0-1) faced the minimum in the first but couldn't get out of the second. Six of the first seven Astros reached base in the inning, with Tucker's double being the key hit.

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, center, scores on a sacrifice fly by George Springer as Los Angeles Angels catcher Jason Castro, right, takes a late throw and home plate umpire Cory Blaser watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif.

The right-hander walked three in the frame, including one with the bases-loaded to George Springer which extended the lead to 3-0. He was one of nine pitchers that Joe Maddon used.

TOP OF THE ORDER

Springer came into the game with only one hit in his first 21 at-bats, but raised his batting average to .120 with two hits and two RBI's. He led off the game with a single to snap an 0 for 14 skid.

Jose Altuve is hitless in his last 13 at bats after going 0 for 3. The second baseman — who did drive in two runs — was hit by a pitch for the first time this season during the sixth inning but it didn't look intentional.

GOODWIN'S DRIVE

Goodwin got the Angels within 5-4 in the fourth when he lined a McCullers' sinker over the wall in the center. It was Goodwin's second home run in three nights. Springer mistimed his jump and lost his glove before it was retrieved by someone from Houston's bullpen.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Reliever Ryan Pressly (elbow soreness) could make his season debut as early as Saturday. ... DH/OF Alvarez (undisclosed) is up to 30 swings at the team's alternate training site, but there still isn't a timetable on when he is expected to be ready.

Angels: Julio Teheran produced mixed results during his bullpen session on Thursday. Maddon said the plan is for the right-hander to throw another session, but he didn't know when that would take place.

UP NEXT

Griffin Canning (0-1, 5.79 ERA) makes his first home start, after going 4-2 at the Big A last season. Houston's Zack Greinke (0-0, 8.10 ERA) has a 6-5 career record against the Angels.

