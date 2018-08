Photo: Cooper Neill, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close

Image 1 of 9 Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP

Image 2 of 9 Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo hits a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo hits a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP

Image 3 of 9 Texas Rangers' Drew Hutchison pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Texas Rangers' Drew Hutchison pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP

Image 4 of 9 Baltimore Orioles' Tanner Scott pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Baltimore Orioles' Tanner Scott pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP

Image 5 of 9 Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar (19) is called safe at home on a two-run single by Robinson Chirinos against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. less Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar (19) is called safe at home on a two-run single by Robinson Chirinos against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, ... more Photo: Cooper Neill, AP

Image 6 of 9 Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones, left, and Jonathan Villar, right, celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones, left, and Jonathan Villar, right, celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP

Image 7 of 9 Baltimore Orioles' Yefry Ramirez pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Baltimore Orioles' Yefry Ramirez pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP

Image 8 of 9 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo breaks his bat hitting an RBI-single against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo breaks his bat hitting an RBI-single against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP