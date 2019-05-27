Truex overcomes early problems to win Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch (18) leads Kevin Harvick (4) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 26, 2019.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. overcame an early flat tire after hitting the wall, then survived a wild restart five laps from the end Sunday night to win the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four seasons.

Truex slid into the Turn 4 wall during the first stage of NASCAR's longest event, damaging his tire and seemingly putting his chances in serious jeopardy. But crew chief Cole Pearn radioed his driver that things were not that bad and to stay calm and remain focused.

Truex complied, then steadied himself to go low during a four-wide fight for the lead on the final restart at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He had an easier time in the 2016 race when he led 392 of 400 laps.

Truex sprang out low and shot into the front past Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman and David Ragan, who stretched four across the track.

Truex held off defending series champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano — and again prevent owner Roger Penske from becoming the first to helm winners at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on motorsports biggest day.

Things began with Lewis Hamilton's rousing win in the Monaco Grand Prix, which he dedicated to his late friend and champion driver Niki Lauda. Next, Simon Pagenaud gave Penske his 18th Indy 500 victory in a thrilling duel over the final laps with Alexander Rossi.

Penske driver Brad Keselowski won the first two stages and appeared to have the strongest car. But he slipped to the middle of the pack during the third 100-lap segment and never challenged for the victory. He finished 19th.

Busch was third, Chase Elliott fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fifth.

Truex's 22nd career win came the same week car owner Joe Gibbs was voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

TAKE CAUTION: There were 16 cautions in the Coca-Cola 600, the most at this event in 14 years. The slowdowns included breaks between stages, but slowed things enough that the event took more than five hours to complete.

ALL-STAR ISSUE: All-Star race winner Kyle Larson had hoped to build off his $1 million-winning run at Charlotte a week ago in the 600. Instead, he lost grip in the final stage, hit Clint Bowyer to start a wreck that collected seven drivers. Larson said the fault was his. "Up and down day for us," Larson said. "I finally put myself in a good spot for about a lap and I screwed that up."

Larson has not won a NASCAR points race since Richmond in September 2017, a span of 59 races.

GIBBS' TIRE PROBLEMS: It wasn't a completely perfect week for Joe Gibbs Racing. While Gibbs made the NASCAR Hall of Fame this week (along with two of his championship drivers in Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart), their Toyotas had some on-track problems. Erik Jones was out of the race after just 22 laps when his car slid hard into the wall and damaged his right front tire. Truex hit the wall on lap 74l while out front with a two-second lead.

It was Denny Hamlin's turn in the second stage as he hit the wall while near the front. Hamlin spun out again on the final lap to finish 17th.

In the Xfinity race Saturday, Gibbs' racer Christopher Bell won the pole and led 33 of the first 49 laps when he brushed the wall, hit tire caught fire and he couldn't continue.

NEVER FORGET: NASCAR held a moment of remembrance for military personnel who lost their lives in service as cars were led into the pits and halted. Drivers turned off their engines and fans stood quietly during 30 seconds of silence as part of the Memorial Day solemn ceremonies.

UP NEXT: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series goes to Pocono next Sunday.

