Trout HR 4th game in row; Angels top Texas after bee delay

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fourth straight game and the Los Angeles Angels, after waiting out a five-minute delay caused by a swarm of bees, beat the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday.

Trout hit five home runs in the four-game series — he became the fourth Angels player to connect five times in a set.

The two-time AL MVP went 6 for 11 with nine RBIs in the series. He hit a two-run drive off Kyle Bird in the sixth inning for a 6-2 lead.

Play was stopped in the fifth when the bees began flying around the bullpens in left center field at Angel Stadium. Bird was warming up and kept throwing while swatting away the insects.

Many fans cleared out of the area until the bees eventually left.

Brian Goodwin also homered for the Angels, who have won three in a row following a five-game losing streak. Justin Anderson (2-0) threw a scoreless inning in relief.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer for the Rangers. Shelby Miller (0-1) gave up four runs on four hits and three walks and hit one batter in two innings.

The Angels scored four times in the second. Jonathan Lucroy had an RBI single, Zack Cozart was hit by a pitch to tie it at 2, David Fletcher singled home a run and another scored on Tommy La Stella's groundout.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Gallo launched a changeup 441 feet into the stands in right field. It was Gallo's fourth home run of the season.

CAUGHT BY SURPRISE

Angels OF Justin Upton figured he might miss a couple of weeks at most after injuring the big toe on his left foot in a collision with the outfield wall in an exhibition game, so he couldn't believe it when told the diagnosis of turf toe would keep him out for up to three months.

"I wasn't happy about it, obviously," Upton said. "But nothing I can really do about it at this point except take it and try to get better while I'm down."

Upton, who is limited to range of motion exercises while he remains in a walking boot for the next two to three weeks, joked he had not been in contact with any offensive linemen for rehabilitation tips after sustaining an injury associated more with football than baseball.

MOVING ON UP

Pujols passed Ichiro Suzuki for 22nd place in career hits with a single in the third inning. Pujols has 3,090 hits in 2,702 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: 1B Ronald Guzman was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining a right hamstring strain Saturday. "I've never had problems with the right leg. It's very rare," Guzman said. Patrick Wisdom was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and is expected to split time at first base with Logan Forsythe, who started against the Angels on Sunday.

Angels: DH Shohei Ohtani (elbow) will remain in California to continue his rehabilitation. Manager Brad Ausmus did not update a timetable for when Ohtani could make his season debut. . RHP Nick Tropeano (shoulder) will begin throwing simulated games at the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (1-1, 4.63 ERA) will make his first road start against Arizona on Tuesday. Minor threw seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win against Houston on Wednesday.

Angels: RHP Trevor Cahill (0-1, 3.75) will start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Milwaukee. Cahill will make his home debut for the Angels after allowing one run in six innings in a no-decision at Seattle on Tuesday.

___

