Trocheck scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes over Islanders 3-2

Recommended Video:

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck batted a loose puck out of the air and into the net early in overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a four-game losing streak, beating the New York Islanders 3-2 Saturday.

Trocheck scored on a power play 1:36 into the extra session, sending the Islanders to their sixth loss in a row. During a scramble in front of the New York net, Trocheck knocked the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss.

The goal was confirmed after a lengthy review by the officials. The win kept Carolina two points behind the Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Josh Bailey of the Islanders tied the game at 2 with just under five minutes to play in the third period. Noah Dobson took a shot that goalie Anton Forsberg kicked away, but the rebound went right to Bailey for the goal.

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Hurricanes as he picked up his first win of the season.

Ryan Pulock also scored for New York and Greiss made 25 saves.

Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates with teammates center Sebastian Aho (20), right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86), after scoring the game winning goal in overtime during an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Uniondale, NY. less Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates with teammates center Sebastian Aho (20), right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86), after scoring the game winning goal ... more Photo: Jim McIsaac, AP Photo: Jim McIsaac, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Trocheck scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes over Islanders 3-2 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Haydn Fleury opened the scoring at 13:22 of the first period. The Carolina defenseman beat Greiss on his glove side for his fifth goal of the season and second in three games.

Pulock tied the game with a shot from the point 5:15 into the second. Anders Lee stripped Brady Skjei of the puck in the corner to set Pulock up for the one-timer from just inside the faceoff circle. Pulock scored in his third straight game.

NOTES: Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrázek was on the ice for the second consecutive day ahead after missing the previous four games with a concussion. Mrázek practiced with the Hurricanes on Friday for the first time and then worked with the team’s goaltending coach on Long Island on Saturday morning. … Carolina is in the middle of a season-high six-game road trip. It will face Pittsburgh, Detroit and New Jersey before returning to Raleigh to host Pittsburgh next Saturday. … Carolina scratched goaltender James Reimer. … Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck was scratched from Saturday’s game after missing all of the third period in Thursday’s loss to St. Louis and not practicing on Friday. He did skate in the pregame warmups. … New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk missed his second consecutive game after taking a stick to the face on Tuesday. … The Islanders embark on a four-game road trip beginning on Tuesday, with stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT:

Hurricanes: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Islanders: At Vancouver on Tuesday.