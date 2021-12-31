Trio of G League referees get NBA games amid virus issues TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 11:38 a.m.
The virus outbreak hasn’t just sent NBA teams looking for help from the G League. The NBA refereeing corps has had to do the same.
A trio of G League officials — Tyler Mirkovich, Clare Aubry and Pat O’Connell — were assigned games on Friday, the NBA debuts for all three. It was the first time that the NBA had to call up G League officials to work games this season.