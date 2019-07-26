Tour de France organizers stop Stage 19 because of storm

Riders in the breakaway group ride during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5 kilometers (78,60 miles) with start in Saint Jean De Maurienne and finish in Tignes, France, Friday, July 26, 2019. less Riders in the breakaway group ride during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5 kilometers (78,60 miles) with start in Saint Jean De Maurienne and finish in Tignes, France, Friday, ... more Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Tour de France organizers stop Stage 19 because of storm 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TIGNES, France (AP) — Tour de France organizers stopped Stage 19 of the race on Friday because of a hail storm as Julien Alaphilippe lost his yellow jersey to Egan Bernal.

ASO made the decision after the storm made the road too dangerous and announced that times will be taken at the top of the Col d'Iseran, where Bernal came first about two minutes ahead of Alaphilippe.

The Colombian climber from Ineos was 1:30 behind the Frenchman at the start of the Alpine stage.

___

More Tour de France: https://apnews.com/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports