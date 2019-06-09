Torrence, Todd take top NHRA qualifying spots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Steve Torrence led Top Fuel and J.R. Todd was tops in Funny Car after qualifying Saturday at the NHRA Heartland Nationals.

Torrence, the defending champion and Top Fuel points leader, had a second run of 3.760 seconds at 325.45 miles per hour.

"I tell you what, probably all of the odds are against us," he said. "It's Topeka and I've never won here in Top Fuel and I'm hoping that we can get the monkey off our back and do some good here tomorrow."

Torrence's father, Billy Torrence, was second with a 3.765 at 323.58 mph.

Todd, the defending champion in Funny Car, earned his first No. 1 qualifying spot of the season after his run of 3.924 at 318.99 mph in Toyota Camry on Friday night stood remained the best. Tim Wilkerson, in a Ford Mustang, was second at 3.931 at 318.54.