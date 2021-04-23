Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

Blue jays first. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette called out on strikes. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep right center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Randal Grichuk walks. Marcus Semien homers to deep left center field. Randal Grichuk scores. Rowdy Tellez scores. Joe Panik singles to shallow right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on third strike. Joe Panik to second. Danny Jansen called out on strikes.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 4, Rays 0.