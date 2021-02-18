Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 25 35.8 191-420 .455 31-104 102-128 .797 515 20.6
VanVleet 28 36.4 194-465 .417 92-244 91-102 .892 571 20.4
Lowry 25 34.4 149-330 .452 69-178 76-87 .874 443 17.7
Powell 26 28.3 143-308 .464 59-139 78-89 .876 423 16.3
Anunoby 18 34.4 91-186 .489 44-102 36-48 .750 262 14.6
Boucher 28 23.4 133-252 .528 45-102 69-92 .750 380 13.6
Davis 22 13.8 56-128 .438 28-73 9-10 .900 149 6.8
Baynes 25 18.8 60-146 .411 12-54 7-9 .778 139 5.6
Bembry 19 13.7 33-54 .611 7-14 6-11 .545 79 4.2
Watanabe 18 12.4 18-51 .353 12-28 8-8 1.000 56 3.1
Johnson 25 14.7 25-62 .403 15-37 11-14 .786 76 3.0
Thomas 14 6.0 11-28 .393 9-21 4-4 1.000 35 2.5
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Flynn 13 8.2 11-39 .282 5-23 2-4 .500 29 2.2
Watson 13 3.2 9-14 .643 8-11 0-0 .000 26 2.0
Harris 2 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 28 240.0 1129-2493 .453 439-1136 502-612 .820 3199 114.3
OPPONENTS 28 240.0 1088-2364 .460 395-1045 568-713 .797 3139 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 55 139 194 7.8 113 4.5 78 0 29 56 15
VanVleet 20 98 118 4.2 185 6.6 63 0 48 58 19
Lowry 19 116 135 5.4 161 6.4 79 2 29 72 4
Powell 11 64 75 2.9 38 1.5 51 0 28 37 4
Anunoby 29 77 106 5.9 28 1.6 53 0 36 31 10
Boucher 55 134 189 6.8 29 1.0 75 0 13 19 59
Davis 6 30 36 1.6 20 .9 38 0 12 19 3
Baynes 37 98 135 5.4 25 1.0 63 0 7 20 8
Bembry 8 22 30 1.6 30 1.6 24 0 12 12 5
Watanabe 16 43 59 3.3 7 .4 19 0 9 8 11
Johnson 14 49 63 2.5 36 1.4 43 0 21 18 8
Thomas 1 8 9 .6 6 .4 5 0 2 4 0
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Flynn 1 8 9 .7 16 1.2 10 0 4 4 0
Watson 1 8 9 .7 2 .2 7 0 0 1 2
Harris 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 274 905 1179 42.1 699 25.0 620 3 251 389 154
OPPONENTS 269 983 1252 44.7 746 26.6 551 1 193 473 164
More for you