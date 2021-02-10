Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|24
|36.3
|167-403
|.414
|80-211
|83-92
|.902
|497
|20.7
|Siakam
|21
|35.7
|160-346
|.462
|23-85
|82-103
|.796
|425
|20.2
|Lowry
|21
|34.8
|118-277
|.426
|58-157
|62-71
|.873
|356
|17.0
|Powell
|22
|27.3
|115-256
|.449
|53-124
|64-74
|.865
|347
|15.8
|Anunoby
|17
|34.8
|86-177
|.486
|42-97
|35-47
|.745
|249
|14.6
|Boucher
|24
|23.2
|118-220
|.536
|38-87
|57-77
|.740
|331
|13.8
|Davis
|18
|14.1
|48-106
|.453
|24-62
|9-10
|.900
|129
|7.2
|Baynes
|21
|18.4
|48-121
|.397
|12-50
|5-6
|.833
|113
|5.4
|Bembry
|15
|11.7
|21-38
|.553
|5-10
|3-4
|.750
|50
|3.3
|Thomas
|11
|6.6
|11-26
|.423
|9-19
|4-4
|1.000
|35
|3.2
|Watanabe
|18
|12.4
|18-51
|.353
|12-28
|8-8
|1.000
|56
|3.1
|Johnson
|22
|14.8
|22-54
|.407
|14-32
|9-12
|.750
|67
|3.0
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|13
|8.2
|11-39
|.282
|5-23
|2-4
|.500
|29
|2.2
|Watson
|11
|3.4
|7-11
|.636
|6-9
|0-0
|.000
|20
|1.8
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|24
|240.0
|955-2135
|.447
|384-1000
|426-518
|.822
|2720
|113.3
|OPPONENTS
|24
|240.0
|924-2020
|.457
|333-889
|494-618
|.799
|2675
|111.5
___