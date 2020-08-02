Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 54 35.5 464-1017 .456 117-324 223-278 .802 1268 23.5
Lowry 53 36.5 317-757 .419 158-441 267-311 .859 1059 20.0
VanVleet 49 35.9 292-712 .410 134-345 140-166 .843 858 17.5
Powell 45 28.7 262-528 .496 94-240 111-132 .841 729 16.2
Ibaka 51 27.4 325-629 .517 66-168 89-119 .748 805 15.8
Anunoby 64 30.2 275-536 .513 85-218 63-90 .700 698 10.9
Davis 65 16.9 182-393 .463 89-223 45-52 .865 498 7.7
Gasol 37 27.4 102-243 .420 51-129 28-38 .737 283 7.6
Hollis-Jefferson 53 18.9 139-296 .470 2-17 95-129 .736 375 7.1
Boucher 56 12.9 119-261 .456 28-100 82-103 .796 348 6.2
McCaw 37 24.5 67-162 .414 23-71 13-18 .722 170 4.6
Thomas 34 9.6 54-113 .478 35-76 7-10 .700 150 4.4
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Brissett 19 7.1 13-36 .361 3-15 8-10 .800 37 1.9
Johnson 20 4.8 8-31 .258 2-13 5-6 .833 23 1.2
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 25 5.0 8-24 .333 6-19 1-6 .167 23 0.9
Watson 4 2.5 0-1 .000 0-1 1-2 .500 1 0.3
TEAM 65 241.5 2631-5749 .458 894-2403 1182-1474 .802 7338 112.9
OPPONENTS 65 241.5 2457-5743 .428 841-2503 1155-1505 .767 6910 106.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 59 349 408 7.6 194 3.6 153 0 55 132 51
Lowry 31 234 265 5.0 405 7.6 172 0 71 158 22
VanVleet 18 167 185 3.8 328 6.7 121 0 92 113 14
Powell 23 138 161 3.6 78 1.7 96 0 56 66 17
Ibaka 105 313 418 8.2 73 1.4 143 0 24 103 44
Anunoby 75 270 345 5.4 100 1.6 159 1 90 75 42
Davis 46 174 220 3.4 107 1.6 104 0 32 65 12
Gasol 29 206 235 6.4 126 3.4 106 0 28 45 33
Hollis-Jefferson 104 153 257 4.8 91 1.7 106 0 44 49 22
Boucher 94 148 242 4.3 23 .4 104 0 20 23 53
McCaw 19 67 86 2.3 79 2.1 60 0 39 29 4
Thomas 7 43 50 1.5 17 .5 32 0 8 12 0
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Brissett 9 17 26 1.4 7 .4 18 0 4 7 1
Johnson 3 19 22 1.1 8 .4 10 0 4 8 2
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .6 8 .3 12 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 2 2 .5 2 .5 0 0 0 0 1
TEAM 625 2319 2944 45.3 1648 25.4 1404 1 572 942 321
OPPONENTS 722 2279 3001 46.2 1656 25.5 1302 2 459 1095 351