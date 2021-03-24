Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 32 12 28 40 14 14 0 0 2 89 .135 F 34 Auston Matthews 29 21 15 36 8 6 8 0 7 118 .178 F 91 John Tavares 32 9 18 27 10 8 5 0 1 87 .103 F 88 William Nylander 32 12 12 24 8 8 3 0 2 81 .148 D 44 Morgan Rielly 32 3 21 24 13 10 1 0 1 59 .051 F 11 Zach Hyman 30 11 9 20 14 24 3 0 1 80 .138 F 19 Jason Spezza 31 7 11 18 2 6 1 0 2 44 .159 D 8 Jake Muzzin 30 2 13 15 11 21 0 1 0 59 .034 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 32 5 9 14 8 10 0 0 1 39 .128 F 97 Joe Thornton 20 3 9 12 3 4 0 0 0 20 .150 D 78 T.J. Brodie 32 0 10 10 14 2 0 0 0 31 .000 D 3 Justin Holl 32 1 9 10 4 19 0 0 0 24 .042 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 32 4 5 9 0 6 0 0 2 63 .063 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 F 47 Pierre Engvall 23 2 4 6 1 6 0 0 0 35 .057 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 14 5 1 6 -3 24 3 0 0 23 .217 D 22 Zach Bogosian 31 0 3 3 1 45 0 0 0 24 .000 D 0 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 23 Travis Dermott 28 1 1 2 -6 17 0 0 0 22 .045 F 77 Adam Brooks 1 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 1 1.000 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 2 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 32 107 192 299 98 260 26 1 20 979 .109 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 83 146 229 -98 255 22 2 12 908 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 6 301 2.38 3 2 0 1 12 154 0.922 0 0 0 36 Jack Campbell 4 239 1.0 4 0 0 2 4 113 0.965 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 32 1928 2.56 20 10 2 3 82 907 .909 107 192 260 OPPONENT TOTALS 32 1928 3.25 12 17 3 1 104 976 .891 83 146 255 More for youSportsTop-seeded UConn routs Syracuse, headed to 27th straight...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman guard Nika Muhl out for NCAA second-round...By Doug Bonjour