Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 21, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 5 3 3 6 1 6 0 0 1 8 .375 F 91 John Tavares 5 3 3 6 1 2 3 0 0 18 .167 F 34 Auston Matthews 5 2 3 5 -1 0 1 0 1 27 .074 F 88 William Nylander 5 2 3 5 -2 2 1 0 0 8 .250 D 3 Justin Holl 5 0 4 4 2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 11 Zach Hyman 5 1 2 3 0 4 1 0 0 13 .077 D 78 T.J. Brodie 5 0 2 2 -1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 5 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 10 .100 F 97 Joe Thornton 5 1 1 2 -1 2 0 0 0 7 .143 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 5 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 13 .000 D 8 Jake Muzzin 5 0 1 1 0 4 0 0 0 12 .000 D 44 Morgan Rielly 5 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 1 15 .067 F 19 Jason Spezza 5 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .000 F 26 Jimmy Vesey 5 1 0 1 -1 2 0 0 0 7 .143 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 22 Zach Bogosian 5 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 23 Travis Dermott 5 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 3 .000 D 46 Mikko Lehtonen 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 5 0 0 0 -4 15 0 0 0 4 .000 TEAM TOTALS 5 15 26 41 -13 59 6 0 3 161 .093 OPPONENT TOTALS 5 15 28 43 12 41 4 0 2 125 .120 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 4 239 3.01 2 2 0 0 12 105 0.886 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 1 59 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.895 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 5 303 2.8 3 2 0 0 14 124 .880 15 26 59 OPPONENT TOTALS 5 303 2.8 2 2 1 0 14 160 .907 15 28 41