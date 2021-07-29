Toronto-Boston Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer strikes out on a foul tip. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to right field. Marcus Semien doubles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette walks. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep right field. Bo Bichette to third. Marcus Semien scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Bo Bichette out at home. Cavan Biggio singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Randal Grichuk to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Santiago Espinal strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Red sox 0.

Blue jays second. Reese McGuire doubles to left field. George Springer singles to center field. Reese McGuire scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien strikes out on a foul tip. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Red sox 0.

Blue jays fourth. Santiago Espinal singles to left field. Reese McGuire strikes out swinging. George Springer walks. Santiago Espinal to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. George Springer to second. Santiago Espinal to third. Marcus Semien walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. George Springer to third. Santiago Espinal scores. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Marcus Semien out at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. George Springer scores. Teoscar Hernandez hit by pitch. Bo Bichette to second. Randal Grichuk flies out to Hunter Renfroe.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 6, Red sox 0.

Blue jays fifth. Cavan Biggio flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Santiago Espinal walks. Reese McGuire lines out to left field to Alex Verdugo. George Springer walks. Santiago Espinal to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to left field. George Springer scores. Santiago Espinal scores. Marcus Semien grounds out to third base, Bobby Dalbec to Franchy Cordero.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 9, Red sox 0.

Blue jays sixth. Bo Bichette doubles to left field. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow center field. Bo Bichette to third. Randal Grichuk singles to left field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Bo Bichette scores. Cavan Biggio grounds out to second base, Kike Hernandez to Franchy Cordero. Randal Grichuk to second. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Santiago Espinal singles to center field. Randal Grichuk to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Reese McGuire doubles to shallow right field. Santiago Espinal to third. Randal Grichuk scores. George Springer strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Dalbec to Franchy Cordero.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 12, Red sox 0.

Blue jays seventh. Marcus Semien doubles to left field. Bo Bichette flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow center field, Michael Chavis to Franchy Cordero. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Cavan Biggio grounds out to shallow right field, Michael Chavis to Franchy Cordero.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 13, Red sox 0.

Red sox seventh. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base, Breyvic Valera to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Christian Vazquez doubles to center field. Bobby Dalbec doubles to deep center field. Christian Vazquez scores. Franchy Cordero grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Michael Chavis grounds out to third base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 13, Red sox 1.