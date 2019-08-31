Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 4 6 4 Totals 33 6 10 6
Springer rf-cf 3 1 1 0 Bichette ss 5 2 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 2 2 3
Bregman ss 1 1 0 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1
Gurriel 1b 2 0 2 2 Hernández cf 4 1 1 2
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 0 2 0
Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 Jansen c 4 0 1 0
Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 4 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0
Houston 100 002 100 4
Toronto 003 201 00x 6

DP_Houston 0, Toronto 4. LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gurriel (38), Biggio (12). HR_Hernández (21), Biggio (12). SB_Bichette (3). SF_Bregman (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez L,4-7 5 2-3 9 6 6 3 5
Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Sneed 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Buchholz W,1-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 3
Mayza 0 0 1 1 1 0
Law H,4 1 3 1 1 2 0
Boshers H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romano H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Giles S,18-19 1 0 0 0 0 3

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Law pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Romano (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:04. A_26,414 (53,506).