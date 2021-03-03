Toronto 6, Edmonton 1

Toronto 1 4 1 — 6 Edmonton 0 1 0 — 1 First Period_1, Toronto, Vesey 3 (Spezza, Boyd), 9:03. Second Period_2, Toronto, Vesey 4 (Boyd, Spezza), 2:57. 3, Toronto, Tavares 7 (Thornton, Marner), 4:44 (pp). 4, Toronto, Mikheyev 3 (Engvall, Hyman), 7:02. 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 10 (Russell, Draisaitl), 13:46. 6, Toronto, Nylander 10 (Tavares, Rielly), 18:22. Third Period_7, Toronto, Hyman 7 (Brodie, Spezza), 10:33 (pp). Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-11-11_32. Edmonton 9-9-9_27. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 0. Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 12-3-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Smith 6-2-0 (32-26). A_0 (18,641). T_2:22. Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bevan Mills. More for youSportsUConn men snare huge win at Seton Hall behind Isaiah...By David BorgesSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart