Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 34 4 10 4 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 4 1 1 0 Voit 1b 5 0 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 3 1 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Frazier rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Kirk dh 4 0 1 2 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 1 0 0 0 Judge ph-rf 2 0 0 0

New York 000 000 010 — 1 Toronto 011 002 00x — 4

LOB_New York 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Urshela (11), Biggio (15), Bichette (8), Kirk (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (8). SB_Villar (4), Hernández (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery L,2-3 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 8 Ottavino 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Green 1 1 0 0 1 0 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Toronto Ryu W,5-2 7 5 0 0 2 4 Bass 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 Dolis S,5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:11.