Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Minnesota 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Toronto 0 1 2 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 6 (Boldy, Fiala), 8:37. 2, Toronto, Matthews 35 (Dermott, Liljegren), 9:04. Third Period_3, Toronto, Matthews 36 (Marner), 10:22. 4, Toronto, Kerfoot 8 (Tavares, Marner), 19:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 6-11-13_30. Toronto 5-10-10_25. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 2. Goalies_Minnesota, Kahkonen 12-4-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Toronto, Mrazek 7-4-0 (30-29). A_9,410 (18,819). T_2:25. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, James Tobias.