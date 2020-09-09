Recommended Video:

New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 27 2 4 2
LeMahieu 3b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Voit 1b 5 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0
Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 2 0 0 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0
Higashioka ph 1 0 0 0 Panik 3b 3 1 1 0
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 Davis rf 3 1 1 2
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Andújar dh 4 0 2 0 Espinal ss 3 0 1 0
Wade 2b 1 0 0 0
Ford ph 1 0 0 0
New York 000 010 000 1
Toronto 020 000 00x 2

E_Sánchez (2), Jansen (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Andújar (1), Espinal (3). HR_Davis (1). SB_Wade (3), Hicks (2). SF_Tauchman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ L,1-2 6 1-3 4 2 2 2 10
King 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Walker 4 2 0 0 5 3
Yamaguchi W,2-3 2 3 1 1 1 3
A.Cole H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kay H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dolis S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Walker (Hicks).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:00.