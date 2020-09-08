Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 9 7 Totals 37 12 12 12 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 0 Biggio rf 4 2 1 0 Voit 1b 4 2 2 1 Grichuk cf 5 1 1 0 Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 2 Frazier rf 5 1 2 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 2 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 3 1 Andújar dh 5 1 1 2 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 0 0 Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 Shaw 3b 5 2 2 2 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 Espinal ss 2 1 1 1 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 0 Panik ph-2b 0 1 0 0 Jansen c 3 1 1 4

New York 200 121 001 — 7 Toronto 110 0010 00x — 12

E_Hicks (1), Voit (2), Shaw (2), Villar (3). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 9, Toronto 10. 2B_Frazier (5), Torres (4), Biggio (11), Tellez (5), Shaw (7), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR_Voit (14), Hicks (4), Andújar (1), Jansen (4). SB_Biggio (5), Estrada (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 3 1-3 6 2 2 2 1 Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Green 1-3 1 4 3 2 0 Ottavino L,2-3 BS,0-3 0 4 6 6 2 0 Cessa 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Schmidt 1 0 0 0 2 2

Toronto Ryu 5 6 5 5 2 5 Reid-Foley W,1-0 1 1 1 1 3 0 Merryweather 2 0 0 0 1 1 Bass 1 2 1 1 0 0

Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_4:02.